Taylor Ham and Cheese
aka THC, Breakfast
Taylor Ham and Cheese, also called THC, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Indigenous Farms in 2023. Taylor Ham and Cheese is a genetic cross of Guava and a “mystery seed” that creates buds with an earthen, funky aroma. The effect is immediate body relaxation and settling the mind to focus on creative pursuits without spiking paranoia. Medical patients who need help with pain will also benefit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Taylor Ham and Cheese, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Taylor Ham and Cheese strain effects
Taylor Ham and Cheese strain reviews8
f........1
October 28, 2023
Creative
Happy
v........n
August 30, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
L........1
October 28, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic