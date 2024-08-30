Taylor Ham and Cheese reviews
v........n
August 30, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Had a friend give me some to try. I love this strain, nice head buzz and a great earthy taste. Very mellow
f........1
October 28, 2023
Creative
Happy
Thoroughly enjoyed it.
L........1
October 28, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
This strain is very special !!!! And i have been bkessed to have a good frenid who ket me get a tatse of this beautiful masterpiece. All thanks to the knowledge 🙏 obtained to grow such a decadent plants such as TALOR HAM & CHEESE !!!! HOPE EVERYONE ENJOYS AS I DID #LITERALGHOST
b........h
October 28, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Definitely got me where I needed to be, this particular strain I use a part of my spiritual growth with deep meditation, while working on repetitive action crafting projects.
s........y
October 28, 2023
Creative
Happy
“THC” or Taylor Ham and Cheese is a hybrid strain vaguely reminiscent of old school new york haze. The inhale is smooth, and the exhale has an earthy flavor with hints of what can be described as incense. After a puff or two - it hits, your forehead instantly relaxes, and you can feel your shoulders and neck relax as tension and stress melts away. You are left with a cognitive and creative feeling, and the smell of incense wafting through the air. Thoroughly enjoyable smoke. Not too up, not too down… enough to spark creativity and imagination, and also give you that nice afterwork relaxation we all crave without putting you out on the couch.
t........s
October 28, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Indigenous Farms keeps getting better he's the only place I get bud from now. Taylor Ham and Cheese was an excellent wake and bake bud and is a good strain to get you ready for a workout. I have almost constant pain in my leg and honestly any strain I've got from him was great for pain management and energy.