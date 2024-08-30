“THC” or Taylor Ham and Cheese is a hybrid strain vaguely reminiscent of old school new york haze. The inhale is smooth, and the exhale has an earthy flavor with hints of what can be described as incense. After a puff or two - it hits, your forehead instantly relaxes, and you can feel your shoulders and neck relax as tension and stress melts away. You are left with a cognitive and creative feeling, and the smell of incense wafting through the air. Thoroughly enjoyable smoke. Not too up, not too down… enough to spark creativity and imagination, and also give you that nice afterwork relaxation we all crave without putting you out on the couch.