ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tenderheart
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Tenderheart
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Tenderheart

Tenderheart

Tenderheart was created by Canna Fam Seeds by crossing a male Midnight Express and a female Cannatonic. The result is a strain that’s typically 3:1 CBD:THC, with a few different phenotypes—one solid green and the other solid purple. Both put out resinous buds with a fruity and gassy terpene profile.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Tenderheart nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tenderheart nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Strain
Tenderheart

Products with Tenderheart

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Tenderheart nearby.