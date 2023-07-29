Texas Shoreline reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Texas Shoreline.
Texas Shoreline strain effects
Texas Shoreline strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
Texas Shoreline reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
c........1
July 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Texas Shoreline - 5/5 Stars. Really impressed with this strain.. To start, the aroma and flavor is very unique; something like burnt cheese and ocean mist. Secondly, my chronic shoulder pain dissapeared. Lastly, The experience was uplifting creative and energizing without much of a heady high. I recommend, if this sounds appealing.
T........9
June 2, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Absolutely meets what’s been said about it! Definitely love the taste and aroma of every puff! Would definitely recommend this strain on a regular basis!
h........5
April 9, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
A really solid strain. Best for late afternoon. A good pick me up before the gym!
b........y
October 29, 2023
Energetic
Happy
very mild body tingle but great mood enhancer with increased energy level.
c........5
April 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hands down the best Og I’ve ever came across. The buds are “air max 95” og scream green with orange hairs!! Upon opening the mylar, the terps were screaming out of the pack!!, lemon, gas, pissed in the bed and didn’t wash the sheets is the best way to explain the pungency of this of this strain!! 5/5 stars nose 4/5 bag appeal 5/5 experience!! This strain is not for the Novice smokers at 26-32% Thc!! This strain packs a punch that will relieve pain, anxiety and make you feel euphoric immediately, but if not careful will put you out of commission😅✅
l........9
February 19, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
A phenomenal exotic strain from Massachusetts. Potent head and body high mix with the amazing ocean like flavor and relaxation it brings me(as well as working great for helping my depression) makes me give it a 10/10.
l........e
December 20, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
One of the few strains that actually helps to control my anxiety! Even when the anxious thoughts are there, Texas Shoreline helps me have genuinely hopeful thoughts in the mix, which sort of balance each other out and put me on a more even keel than I others would be. I wouldn't recommend having any caffeine beforehand, as I did, but even when I didn't have the caffeine, I felt more serene even then, and relative serenity is not something I often get to experience. This strain helps me feel like things just might turn out OK, reminds me that while yes I do need to be prepared for the worst, I shouldn't let it dampen my spirit. Come to think of it, it's actually alleviating my depression somewhat. I'm live blogging this experience. When I used this without the caffeine, I actually felt more emotionally functional overall, maybe not distinctly happy or sad, but rather buoyant. On an even keel but still clearheaded, not as intense of a body high but I think I also smoked a LOT of it this time due to the stressful week I had and this is my one day off. Do you realize how amazing this stuff has to be to calm *my* nerves? It's a rare strain that I think can both be used on its own AND mixed with a bit of another strain to enhance the experience. Smoked via a PRJ from Find. 10000/10, cannot recommend enough.
l........y
October 24, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This is my new favorite strain!!! I highly recommend this for pms and cramps. I felt calm and uplifted without feeling tired. I was able to go about my day and get tasks done. It has a very smooth taste and I feel like I am at the beach. HIGHly recommend!