One of the few strains that actually helps to control my anxiety! Even when the anxious thoughts are there, Texas Shoreline helps me have genuinely hopeful thoughts in the mix, which sort of balance each other out and put me on a more even keel than I others would be. I wouldn't recommend having any caffeine beforehand, as I did, but even when I didn't have the caffeine, I felt more serene even then, and relative serenity is not something I often get to experience. This strain helps me feel like things just might turn out OK, reminds me that while yes I do need to be prepared for the worst, I shouldn't let it dampen my spirit. Come to think of it, it's actually alleviating my depression somewhat. I'm live blogging this experience. When I used this without the caffeine, I actually felt more emotionally functional overall, maybe not distinctly happy or sad, but rather buoyant. On an even keel but still clearheaded, not as intense of a body high but I think I also smoked a LOT of it this time due to the stressful week I had and this is my one day off. Do you realize how amazing this stuff has to be to calm *my* nerves? It's a rare strain that I think can both be used on its own AND mixed with a bit of another strain to enhance the experience. Smoked via a PRJ from Find. 10000/10, cannot recommend enough.