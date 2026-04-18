The Glove reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Glove.
The Glove strain effects
Reported by 20 real people like you
The Glove strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Nausea
The Glove reviews
l........5
April 18, 2026
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Beautiful strain that's a mix of Gary P & Cali Sunset. Been smoking this strain for about 3 years and it delivers every time. It's perfect for every scenario, from relaxing after work for a night in, to smoking with your friends before a day out of activities.
j........3
September 11, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Im enjoying the F outta it. If I still swore I’d be tearing it up about how good this in much Elgin type fashion. Somehow I know I’m destined for something extremely big. I’m not peaking before 60 broh. Not this guy. Military soldier two honorable tours completed in the Persian Gulf. This glove fits nice. Cozy kewl Cartman gangster 2pac it out mic 🎤 drop smoke up drop that poison bottle. Smoke up enjoy this glove spectacular truly it’s real deal. I dabbed it revolution live rosin
G........d
July 16, 2025
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Great body high with focus and clarity. It will relax you but you’ll still be able to chat.
A........g
December 31, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
New Year’s Eve 2023–Smoked 1/3 of the blunt. Nice smooth vanilla tasting…instantly raided the fridge. Smoked 2/3 @ 45 min later, I started wondering why they called this “The Glove” instead of The Mask. I went to look in the mirror because it felt like I had a mask covering my face. (This is not just any mask…this is the kind with the zipper in the middle)🤭 I decided to finish the rest of my blunt and this was the icing on the cake. Body completely relaxed…no muscle spasms in sight. All I’ll say is, I don’t think I’m going to make it to see the ball drop at midnight. In the couch is an understatement. 🥴🥴🫠
e........l
August 7, 2024
Tingly
Dizzy
Headache
definitely not my favorite thing i’ve smoked— made me super jittery and gave me heart palpitations the first time i smoked it. second time i got horrendously nauseous. not the one for me!
c........m
November 21, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Relaxed me after a hectic workday and drive home. Inexplicably happy, calm, level and ‘mellow’. I’m a veteran user, not fond of super heavy Indica sleepiness, but in need of gentle, calming medicine that eases me away from energetic focus into a happy, peaceful tranquility that drowns fear, extinguishes anxiety and allows me to choose recreation or rest. Lovely, simply lovely!
d........5
June 13, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Really good high good taste
k........a
January 24, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
a very heavy, heady, indica with a massive cheesy aroma and taste. 8/10