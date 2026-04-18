New Year’s Eve 2023–Smoked 1/3 of the blunt. Nice smooth vanilla tasting…instantly raided the fridge. Smoked 2/3 @ 45 min later, I started wondering why they called this “The Glove” instead of The Mask. I went to look in the mirror because it felt like I had a mask covering my face. (This is not just any mask…this is the kind with the zipper in the middle)🤭 I decided to finish the rest of my blunt and this was the icing on the cake. Body completely relaxed…no muscle spasms in sight. All I’ll say is, I don’t think I’m going to make it to see the ball drop at midnight. In the couch is an understatement. 🥴🥴🫠

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