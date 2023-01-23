The Glove
The Glove
Glv
Hybrid
Relaxed
Giggly
Euphoric
Ammonia
Cheese
Chemical
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
The Glove effects are mostly calming.
The Glove potency is higher THC than average.
The Glove is a cannabis strain released in 2022, combining Gary Payton x Jealousy. Unlike other knockoffs, Cookies' The Glove is a collaboration between breeders Seed Junky Genetics and Powerzzzup. Jealousy is 2022's Leafly Strain of the Year. Gary Payton came out in 2019 and has become a top 200 popular strain in US dispensaries. We're still studying the flavors and effects of The Glove. Leave a review.
The Glove strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
The Glove strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
The Glove strain reviews(19)
J........9
January 23, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
b........0
January 18, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
b........i
January 16, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed