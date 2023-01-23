I am constantly on the search at dispensaries for that perfect Strain for me. I have tried many other higher thc and thca % strains reaching 39% thca with Animal Face by Rythm, through bloom brothers. Nevertheless, after many expensive eighth trials I found The Glove! LEAFLYS STRAINS OF THE YEAR; JEALOUSY X GARY PAYTON. I took 3 hits of this tasty and rare aroma inducing smelling strain, felt the effects to continue to creep on me in stages that just get better and better. All the while keeping you nice and relaxed. During the ride! Highly recommended to try this strain