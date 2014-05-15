We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 65%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 43%
Talkative 28%
Pain 29%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 20%
Nausea 15%
Dry mouth 10%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%
Reviews
90
Coachgomezz
Member since 2018
If you just want a good body relaxation the truth will do the job. It mellows you out as well as you could want a strain to. That’s about all it did for me though. Wasn’t much happier or uplifted, no head buzz, didn’t even really get sleep, was just particularly mellowed out. It’s not the worst but ...
I have stage four cancer of the liver and colon. It causes so much pain in my back and legs. Also I’m going through kemo treatments. In which causes non stop vomiting. But when smoke this stain it’s bring me great relief.
I used a HH vape (I think I need to qualify by review is not on the direct flower). It was OK for pain. I did experience some splintering of thought (more then others, I hate forgetting). Maybe the flower has a better effect.