ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. The Truth
  4. Reviews

The Truth reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Truth.

Effects

Show all

64 people reported 463 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 43%
Talkative 28%
Pain 29%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 20%
Nausea 15%
Dry mouth 10%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

90

Avatar for Coachgomezz
Member since 2018
If you just want a good body relaxation the truth will do the job. It mellows you out as well as you could want a strain to. That’s about all it did for me though. Wasn’t much happier or uplifted, no head buzz, didn’t even really get sleep, was just particularly mellowed out. It’s not the worst but ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Loudpackdove
Member since 2018
Came across some truth brand head band and truth crossbreed very good strain taste wondeful
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for LlysaLou
Member since 2018
Every time I’ve had the Truth I get anxious on the comedown. Still a great strain though. Hits me fast.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkative
Avatar for Greyfox23
Member since 2018
I have stage four cancer of the liver and colon. It causes so much pain in my back and legs. Also I’m going through kemo treatments. In which causes non stop vomiting. But when smoke this stain it’s bring me great relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for HLA_b27er
Member since 2017
I used a HH vape (I think I need to qualify by review is not on the direct flower). It was OK for pain. I did experience some splintering of thought (more then others, I hate forgetting). Maybe the flower has a better effect.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergetic
Avatar for Nuttymeg
Member since 2018
Bought a pre roll to try. Lemon and citrus taste. Gave my lips a tingly feel to them which I liked. Overall great flower
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Ismokecookiez
Member since 2017
Just want to let everyone know, this is not the same strain as T.R.U.T.H. From 14er in Boulder, CO. Great strain but not the same.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for blusade
Member since 2018
The Truth is my all time favorite strain!! definitely try it if you ever get the opportunity to
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy