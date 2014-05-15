ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. The Truth
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of The Truth

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 92 reviews

The Truth

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 92 reviews

The Truth

The Truth by True Canna Genetics is a rare indica-dominant strain that crosses Triangle Kush with a SFV OG and a backcrossed Chemdawg hybrid. Its heavy painkilling properties are accented by an earthy, spicy aroma characteristic of Kush varieties. The Truth is a colorful high-yielding strain that flowers in 63 days indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

64 people reported 463 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 43%
Talkative 28%
Pain 29%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 20%
Nausea 15%
Dry mouth 10%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

92

more reviews
write a review

Find The Truth nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The Truth nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Wookie
Wookie
More energeticLeafly flower for Honey Bananas
Honey Bananas
More arousingLeafly flower for Sour Headband
Sour Headband
More arousingLeafly flower for Cookie Breath
Cookie Breath
More upliftingLeafly flower for Violet Delight
Violet Delight
More popularLeafly flower for ICED Grapefruit
ICED Grapefruit
More CBGLeafly flower for Mob Boss
Mob Boss
More gigglyLeafly flower for Crater Lake
Crater Lake
More happy
search by similar

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
The Truth

Products with The Truth

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for The Truth nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Saturn OG, Critical Haze, The Truth, 3X Crazy, and Sour Tangie
New Strains Alert: Saturn OG, Critical Haze, The Truth, 3X Crazy, and Sour Tangie