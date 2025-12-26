The Wolf reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Wolf.
The Wolf strain effects
The Wolf strain flavors
The Wolf strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
The Wolf reviews
M........9
December 26, 2025
Relaxed
It's the greatest thus far and I've been smoking for over thirty years and have smoked my share of different strains. I'm also a outdoor grower. You gotta grow this at least once