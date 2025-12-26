The Wolf
The Wolf
WLF
Hybrid
Creative
Talkative
Giggly
Blue Cheese
Diesel
Cheese
The Wolf effects are mostly calming.
This bad boy sits at the top of the food chain. Cookies and Lemonnade have cooked up something fierce with The Wolf, a hybrid strain released as part of the Medellin line that crosses Medellin with Dogwalker OG. The buds are fat and epically dense, resplendent in several shades of purple. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Wolf, howl at us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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The Wolf strain effects
The Wolf strain flavors
The Wolf strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
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The Wolf strain reviews(2)
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M........9
December 26, 2025
Relaxed
It's the greatest thus far and I've been smoking for over thirty years and have smoked my share of different strains. I'm also a outdoor grower. You gotta grow this at least once