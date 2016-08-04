We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 73%
Energetic 53%
Creative 50%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 46%
Stress 30%
Depression 19%
Pain 19%
Eye pressure 11%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 3%
Reviews
29
Jmed111
Member since 2018
This strain is is unlike any other I have tried. The appearance was very good, I had nugs up to 10g!! Each nug was comprised of small dense bundles of calyx’s wrapped in a frosty sugar leaves. The green and orange colouration of the buds and pistils were vibrant. The taste/smell was of oranges cross...
I grew this strain as my first cannabis grow at the end of 2015 beginning of 16. I grew it in a 90cm tall propagation tent using a 300w LED in soil. also in the same tent I had 2 other Automatic seeds ,NYC and something else, all planted 1 month apart (so one in growth and 2 in flower).
The only pr...
Wow... grew it, something went wrong and the plant only got to 30 cms.... (one ft) in a verty thick way... very dense.
only 58 days from seed to cut.
Just vaped, only i think 0.2 grams. I'm on a direct trip to the moon... not sure if i'm comming back.
Holy shit Dutch Passion guys... where did you...
I hate hospitals but my dad just had an operation and was stuck there for a while. So I decided to do some one-hitters of this flower before visiting. I just couldn't stop laughing, smiling and coming up with wild ideas. This strain hits fast and hard. I had my dad laughing to the point that I had t...
one of my fav
big jump on creative activities and also moves lazy ass. In fact I painted walls at my flat just because I needed to do something :D but i'm fact it van get you very weird and crazy dreams... But I liked it!
I am most surprised by the effect! I have a brutal ride of creativity at work. When I have a lot of luck, euphoria and empathy for me. From this grass I have never been devastated. Dry eyes, dry mouth, this is the only downside but it belongs to it. : D I used 2 LEDs 65W with cold white light. Durat...