  Think Different
Think Different reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Think Different.

Effects

26 people reported 164 effects
Happy 73%
Energetic 53%
Creative 50%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 46%
Stress 30%
Depression 19%
Pain 19%
Eye pressure 11%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

29

Avatar for Jmed111
Member since 2018
This strain is is unlike any other I have tried. The appearance was very good, I had nugs up to 10g!! Each nug was comprised of small dense bundles of calyx’s wrapped in a frosty sugar leaves. The green and orange colouration of the buds and pistils were vibrant. The taste/smell was of oranges cross...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for oppressedgrower
Member since 2018
I grew this strain as my first cannabis grow at the end of 2015 beginning of 16. I grew it in a 90cm tall propagation tent using a 300w LED in soil. also in the same tent I had 2 other Automatic seeds ,NYC and something else, all planted 1 month apart (so one in growth and 2 in flower). The only pr...
FocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Vulcano1975
Member since 2018
Wow... grew it, something went wrong and the plant only got to 30 cms.... (one ft) in a verty thick way... very dense. only 58 days from seed to cut. Just vaped, only i think 0.2 grams. I'm on a direct trip to the moon... not sure if i'm comming back. Holy shit Dutch Passion guys... where did you...
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I hate hospitals but my dad just had an operation and was stuck there for a while. So I decided to do some one-hitters of this flower before visiting. I just couldn't stop laughing, smiling and coming up with wild ideas. This strain hits fast and hard. I had my dad laughing to the point that I had t...
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for tokyo_grow
Member since 2018
ダッチパッション社製のを試しました。感じた点は、身体が重くなりにくい、強いハイ、長く続く、日中散歩に合う、といったところです。酸味が強く、スカンク系とは別の香りです。 サティバ強め。
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for Pichuka
Member since 2018
Tremendo el efecto y el locuron proactivo que te deja. dutch passion nunca falla. Vamo argentina en el mundial!
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for sztnyfek
Member since 2017
one of my fav big jump on creative activities and also moves lazy ass. In fact I painted walls at my flat just because I needed to do something :D but i'm fact it van get you very weird and crazy dreams... But I liked it!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for ITviesh
Member since 2017
I am most surprised by the effect! I have a brutal ride of creativity at work. When I have a lot of luck, euphoria and empathy for me. From this grass I have never been devastated. Dry eyes, dry mouth, this is the only downside but it belongs to it. : D I used 2 LEDs 65W with cold white light. Durat...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy