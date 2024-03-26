Thug's Breath reviews
p........8
March 26, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Will buy this again, good strain. The 50/50 indica/sativa is really a good blend for pain, relaxation and social.
r........8
March 28, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
A very relaxing strain!
A........n
Today
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This is my favorite strain of all time. Always gave me a relaxed, giggly and happy high. Sadly I can't find it anymore.