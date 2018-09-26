ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tickle Kush
  4. Reviews

Tickle Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tickle Kush.

Reviews

10

Avatar for WildBill82
Member since 2016
One of my new favorite strains....unbelievable, Stink, Taste, High, Looks.....Top Notch🔥🔥 Great Indica Dom Hybrid...A little goes a long long way!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for AndrewRoss420
Member since 2017
Apparently this strain is very psychedelic. Whenever I closed my eyes my thoughts became intense visuals. It was similar to how it would be if I was trying to picture something in my mind, except it was way more vivid.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AndrewRoss420
Member since 2017
I tried out this strain specifically because I heard it was a very psychedelic strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for KefirDano
Member since 2016
I bought this strain in the press form. So buds are very aromatic and solid. Potent 25 % THC lvl provides strong indica buzz and happines. Chilling with good music. •smoke it. love it.• /// тличный сорт индики в прессе. Эйфория и радость с индикой одназначно лучший выбор для чила
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHungry
Avatar for KefirDano
Member since 2016
.I bought this strain in the press form. So buds are very aromatic and solid. Potent 25 % THC lvl provides strong indica buzz and happines. Chilling with good music. •smoke it. love it.• /// тличный сорт индики в прессе. Эйфория и радость с индикой одназначно лучший выбор для чила
Read full review
Reported
feelings