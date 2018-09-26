We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Apparently this strain is very psychedelic. Whenever I closed my eyes my thoughts became intense visuals. It was similar to how it would be if I was trying to picture something in my mind, except it was way more vivid.
I bought this strain in the press form. So buds are very aromatic and solid. Potent 25 % THC lvl provides strong indica buzz and happines. Chilling with good music. •smoke it. love it.• /// тличный сорт индики в прессе. Эйфория и радость с индикой одназначно лучший выбор для чила
