5 star review. Asked for best indica the dispensary had. The offer was for 1g of EastCanns- Tiger Cake. Packaged 4-3-25, Lot# EC-208, smoked on 5-22-25. Dense, caked out, lighter green nugs. Smell is a creamy diesel with light blueberry hints. Smell is mostly parent strain The Menthol, with 40% remainder being other parent strain Layer Cake. Nice smoke. Smooth and light grey ash burn. Flavour was small amount of blueberry with mostly creamy gassy diesel. Effects were quick to take on. Mostly a headhigh indica. Not to say it doesn't couch lock you, because- It Does.