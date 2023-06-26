Tiger Cake reviews
c........a
June 26, 2023
Euphoric
Tingly
The myrcene is amazing. Totally relaxed my neck soreness. Tingly all over and can feel my beard vibrate! Recommended choice if you haven’t tried it yet.
j........3
September 15, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
Tiger cake purchased from Urb Cannabis. Right of the bat this thing is dank and has a strong pugent odor. I pretty much only dab and this is straight fire and extremely strong. Taste of vanilla, tobacco and orange and chocolate. Strong mental high great for late night hits when its tome for bed. Best used for relaxation.
C........i
Yesterday
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
5 star review. Asked for best indica the dispensary had. The offer was for 1g of EastCanns- Tiger Cake. Packaged 4-3-25, Lot# EC-208, smoked on 5-22-25. Dense, caked out, lighter green nugs. Smell is a creamy diesel with light blueberry hints. Smell is mostly parent strain The Menthol, with 40% remainder being other parent strain Layer Cake. Nice smoke. Smooth and light grey ash burn. Flavour was small amount of blueberry with mostly creamy gassy diesel. Effects were quick to take on. Mostly a headhigh indica. Not to say it doesn't couch lock you, because- It Does.
S........A
January 22, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
The lemonene and the linalool terpene profile was very tasty.
l........n
August 21, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Made me feel like I was suffocating!
j........y
June 10, 2024
Creative
Sleepy
Uplifted
This is a hard hitting high but makes you feel soft. Very calming and chill. Wonderful herby-fruity flavour and sweet aroma. Slightly sedative, opens your mind and gives you peace. Would definitely recommend trying this yummy strain.
s........e
January 14, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
great strain for the value! smells citrusy and spicy, maybe a bit earthy too. the flower is fairly squishy which makes packing bowls nicer and helps it burn longer. relaxing and mellow high, not exactly sleepy but not energized either. about to go make dinner lol