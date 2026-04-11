Tiger Moon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tiger Moon.
Tiger Moon strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Tiger Moon strain flavors
Tiger Moon strain helps with
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 10% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Tiger Moon reviews
a........1
April 11, 2026
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
it’s a keeper! I noticed that half way through the blunt I was already were I wanted to be… usually I need to smoke the whole blunt. It’s delicious, I feel sooooo relaxed, so chill in both body and mind, I like this one a lot. By Harmony Farms in Spokane Valley @ Greenlight (THC is 28%
s........s
March 18, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Dry mouth
Copped this from the plug - grown very well. Strain hits hard despite being touted as 22%. High stays for a long time, smoke a moderate amount and its energetic and euphoric. Have more and itll put you down into a deep relqxed state but still euphoric. Smells and tastes like flowers, diesel and herbs. Excellent strain highly recommend.
d........y
November 11, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Good potent taste nice body buzz feeling more on the indica side for me
p........t
June 21, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
I have chronic pain due to an inoperable tumor a PNST non malignant. I have not had any other strain hp as much as this one. I did feel a bit more in my head than others too.
s........3
July 17, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Very well balanced high enjoyed a lot I think it’s good for experienced users only but also great as a first time high more on the more experienced high overall I have to say a must buy 🐞🥰✔️☕️😂🖤🐝🐼🤪😘✅
j........x
February 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Taste is amazing potent doesn’t have you completely slumped!
M........1
August 16, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
Really great deep strong high
K........7
December 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
A nice full body buzz. Very arousing.