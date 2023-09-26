Tiger Paw reviews
S........t
September 26, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Love the strong indica body buzz and the relaxing effect. Perfect to treat chronic pain and get ready for sleep.
h........3
September 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
As far as the buzz that came on very quickly, the effects in my experience was relaxing, mellow and tingling. It didn’t take much to feel the effects either which for me is good, it lasts for about the same as other bud I have smoked to as far as the euphoric feeling. My only complaint is how much it irritates my throat it is a rather harsh smoke for me, I recommend using a water pipe with ice or a freeze pipe but definitely gonna be a strain I try to keep in stock
m........8
June 20, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Helped with pain in general, but especially muscle pain. I was able to relax and read. It does make me a little foggy as far as thinking but as long as I didn't do too much it was fine. I only took two hits off my vape, although at night I do more to help me relax before bed. It's also one that slowly kicks in, so if you are using it for pain or have any plans to do something that requires a lot of thought, go slowly.
s........d
January 25, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Good strain does the job well