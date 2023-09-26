As far as the buzz that came on very quickly, the effects in my experience was relaxing, mellow and tingling. It didn’t take much to feel the effects either which for me is good, it lasts for about the same as other bud I have smoked to as far as the euphoric feeling. My only complaint is how much it irritates my throat it is a rather harsh smoke for me, I recommend using a water pipe with ice or a freeze pipe but definitely gonna be a strain I try to keep in stock