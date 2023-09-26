stock photo similar to Tiger Paw
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Tiger Paw
Cookies and Lemonnade welcome you to the jungle. Tiger Paw is a hybrid strain released as part of the Medellin line, combining Medellin with Animal Mints BX1. The buds look as dangerous as they smoke, with blocky structures that range from deep green to blackened purple, milky calyxes and thick orange hairs. Tiger Paw roars with gassy funk terps, and sweet and minty notes linger underneath. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tiger Paw, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Tiger Paw strain effects
Tiger Paw strain reviews5
S........t
September 26, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
h........3
September 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
m........8
June 20, 2024
Happy
Relaxed