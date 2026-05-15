Tiki Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tiki Cookies.
Tiki Cookies reviews
c........r
May 15, 2026
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
It's a strain to remember. It's got very dense , heavy , trichome rich bud. Very relaxing literally wiping away my anxious thoughts and giving me medical relief . I would say this is real medicinal sh-- absolutely loved it would buy again and again.
j........1
February 4, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Got this from a local dispensary crossed with Creamsicle. I 10 hybrid, the buds are super sticky and a nice green with hints of purple, super sticky really great strain fo anxeity! For having 27% thc it's not overwhelming. Perfectly balanced hybrid. Would recommend 👌🏻. Great for daytime and night-time. Helps with focus and has super calming effects.
s........3
March 24, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
gave me a very chill vibe loved the smell and taste. wife dislikes the smell 🤣 is very potent fo sho.
p........c
May 14, 2024
Hungry
Smell like cheese