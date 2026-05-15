Got this from a local dispensary crossed with Creamsicle. I 10 hybrid, the buds are super sticky and a nice green with hints of purple, super sticky really great strain fo anxeity! For having 27% thc it's not overwhelming. Perfectly balanced hybrid. Would recommend 👌🏻. Great for daytime and night-time. Helps with focus and has super calming effects.

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