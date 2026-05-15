Tiki Cookies
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Tiki Cookies
TC
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Focused
Cheese
Berry
Sweet
Tiki Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Tiki Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Tiki Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies and Tiki Rain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tiki Cookies is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Tiki Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tiki Cookies’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tiki Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Tiki Cookies strain reviews(4)
Read all reviews
c........r
May 15, 2026
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
It's a strain to remember. It's got very dense , heavy , trichome rich bud. Very relaxing literally wiping away my anxious thoughts and giving me medical relief . I would say this is real medicinal sh-- absolutely loved it would buy again and again.
j........1
February 4, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Got this from a local dispensary crossed with Creamsicle. I 10 hybrid, the buds are super sticky and a nice green with hints of purple, super sticky really great strain fo anxeity! For having 27% thc it's not overwhelming. Perfectly balanced hybrid. Would recommend 👌🏻. Great for daytime and night-time. Helps with focus and has super calming effects.
s........3
March 24, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
gave me a very chill vibe loved the smell and taste. wife dislikes the smell 🤣 is very potent fo sho.