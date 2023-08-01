Tiki Rum Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tiki Rum Cake.
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
w........9
August 1, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This stuff made us cough. Thick smoke. Good flavors. Very gassy taste. The effect came on quickly. Definitely a hybrid. Head high and mid/lower downward pressure. Little giggly. Didn’t seem to last long.
b........j
December 15, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
i and my partner dabbed a medical concentrate in the New England area made from this strain. it didn't make us too giggly but it relaxed us tons and was amazing for our chronic pain. rlly tastes like rum, coconut even, if u vape it at super low temps. i adore it 5/5 xoxo
Z........1
October 31, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
I had a zip of this and it was sweet and slightly spicy with fine piney and lemon notes similar to OG Kush but spicier yet similar blastoff high into the Oort Cloud.!!! Creativity, distressed and anti-anxiety is a Vibe!!!
d........r
June 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Super tingly and euphoric. 10/10 want to buy again!
m........y
July 30, 2024
Hungry
Talkative
Bought a half O for $90, idk why they’re saying $50-$70 for an eighth, that’s crazy. Anyway, top shelf for sure and tastes like gasoline fr.