Tite Ass is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Sour Apple with Mactite. This strain features sour apple and pineapple colada terpenes. Tite Ass is known to be a creeper strain, so consumers should be careful as the high will creep up slowly and hit you hard. This strain is ideal for using in the evening due to its sedating effects.
Strain Details
