Tomahawk reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tomahawk.
Tomahawk strain effects
Tomahawk reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
D........j
July 4, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Purchased through Nectar Farms at Nirvana West Phoenix, AZ. A great brand Nectar Farms has earned my trust Mainly with the heavy hitting cookie crosses. This one was told to be a cross from Stardawg x Gorilla Glue#4 instantly i was enticed with bag appeal lot of dank dense dark green buds covered with trichrome bulbs looked amazing. The bud structure is tight and sticky resinous as heck. You find this one to be super sticky and smell like gassy diesel with pungent skunk smell very smooth smoke as of i am smoking the flower no harsh chemicals this THC% is just right i feel medicated after a bowl pack and the smell before and after is amazing!!! Will buy again and would recommend
J........5
July 18, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Im a lightweight and I do like this strain. Its relaxing like its probably got more cbd. Equal body and head high, im not impressed with the body high. The head high is perfect for me. Didnt help with pain as well as other indica strains but doesn't lock you to the couch either. A nice balanced high you can function on
D........a
July 21, 2021
Would have reviewed this awhile ago but I got the bag transferred to a jar, smoked a bowl and promptly misplaced the jar. This is most definitely a child of GG4. Very resinous and sticky. I’m really glad I found the jar, and again understand why I misplaced the jar in the first place. Medically speaking this is awesome for insomnia, depression, anxiety and pain. Will be looking for more in the future. Enjoy 😉
c........7
March 31, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Instantly placing itself in my top 5, Tomahawk delivers a Focused and Euphoric high without leaving you couch locked or buzzing in your seat. I personally love to smoke this strain while playing video game. it's Coffee and Nutty flavor leaves a slight acrid note in the back of your mouth, almost like drinking a real coffee.
k........0
January 31, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Buen strain. De verdad que tiene un sabor muy rico al fumarlo y como se menciona, te mantiene concentrado y activo mentalmente. Lo recomiendo si vas a crear algún tipo de arte o para trabajo, es percecto. Bellas moñas, rico olor, buen sabor, excelente efecto.
k........y
September 30, 2021
Relaxed
This is a nice sedating strain, and the flower was able to get me a good body-heavy high even after building my tolerance up with dabs. The batch I got came pretty rich in terpenes especially limonene and caryophyllene. Maybe it's because I had some mango nectar earlier, but it's putting my body to a couch coma.
w........1
December 31, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Dry eyes
Great for focus tasks or gaming friendly
C........c
June 22, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Bruh this taste and feels exactly like the weed from when I was a teenager. It’s amazing. I’m currently locked in recline watching Netflix with a stupid grin on my face. It’s pretty sweet. The highness is reminiscent of the first time ever faded. Bruh. I think this is my new favorite stain and I didn’t even think I liked indica. (Is this indica dominate? I can’t remember what the bud tender told me. ) 💚Tomahawk 💚