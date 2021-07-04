Purchased through Nectar Farms at Nirvana West Phoenix, AZ. A great brand Nectar Farms has earned my trust Mainly with the heavy hitting cookie crosses. This one was told to be a cross from Stardawg x Gorilla Glue#4 instantly i was enticed with bag appeal lot of dank dense dark green buds covered with trichrome bulbs looked amazing. The bud structure is tight and sticky resinous as heck. You find this one to be super sticky and smell like gassy diesel with pungent skunk smell very smooth smoke as of i am smoking the flower no harsh chemicals this THC% is just right i feel medicated after a bowl pack and the smell before and after is amazing!!! Will buy again and would recommend