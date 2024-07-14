Tongue Splasher reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tongue Splasher.
Tongue Splasher strain effects
Tongue Splasher strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Tongue Splasher reviews
S........s
July 14, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Tingly
Uplifted
Loved this strain picked some up at my local shop and it’s really nice it tastes of fuel with subtle fruit notes it was a nice smoke and made me ready for a really nice walk I would recommend anyone having a rough day sit down and have a bowl or two of this strain you’ll feel that stress anxiety and depression of a long day melt away with each toke and by the end you’ll just want to enjoy the world for what it is 😁
H........3
May 28, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great experience. Very relaxed yet awake. the taste was citrusy. Vaporized this strain from Oregon.