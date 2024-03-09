Too Cool reviews
Too Cool strain effects
Too Cool strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........7
March 9, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Hi I'm Mike I bought a gram of Bob's bammer too cool at 69.96% so 70% THC. First hit off the dab rig took me by surprise very ammonia and earthy at the same time no offense but it's a bad aftertaste. The high is very focused I just went in 10 minutes clean my house and I'm really focused in on this TV show I'm watching about the 90s and the Arsenio Hall very informative so I have to give this train at 8 out of 10 all around good high pretty Stony get you going and then kind of levels you off
D.........
October 5, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Oregon roots 34 percent, tastee, was very sweet in my pax2, nice effects. Never heard of it, but fire . Was a little dry , but burned nicely. Purchased it at sensible, formerly mind right on 18th n Marshall. Yellow building. Nice people, nice products, decent variety. Good bud tenders. One guy there makes really nice pipes. Hand blown pyrex, great quality. Glad my old pipe broke
v........k
December 29, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
Low THC levels smoth high more like for beginners no to gassy earthy taste leave ur mouth like if u eat dirt.
m........n
December 11, 2024
Good fluffy popcorn NUGS with purply under tones. Super bomb.