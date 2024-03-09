stock photo similar to Too Cool
Too Cool is a 2022 strain from Exotic Genetix, crossing Runtz x Scotty 2 Hotty. Exotix Genetix Mike planned to move on from breeding with Runtz after releasing this line of Scotty 2 Hotty crosses.
Too Cool strain effects
Too Cool strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Too Cool strain reviews5
m........7
March 9, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
D.........
October 5, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
v........k
December 29, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted