Hi I'm Mike I bought a gram of Bob's bammer too cool at 69.96% so 70% THC. First hit off the dab rig took me by surprise very ammonia and earthy at the same time no offense but it's a bad aftertaste. The high is very focused I just went in 10 minutes clean my house and I'm really focused in on this TV show I'm watching about the 90s and the Arsenio Hall very informative so I have to give this train at 8 out of 10 all around good high pretty Stony get you going and then kind of levels you off