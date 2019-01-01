Heavyweight Seeds created Total Paralysis by crossing the potent Moby Dick with their very own Budzilla. The result is a strain that may lock your body down into the couch while your mind is shot into outer space. Buds give off a delicious flavor profile of berries and spices followed by an earthy aftertaste, making it a tasty choice for dabs. Smoke responsibly, as Total Paralysis is sure to wow even the more experienced smokers.