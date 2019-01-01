Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Heavyweight Seeds created Total Paralysis by crossing the potent Moby Dick with their very own Budzilla. The result is a strain that may lock your body down into the couch while your mind is shot into outer space. Buds give off a delicious flavor profile of berries and spices followed by an earthy aftertaste, making it a tasty choice for dabs. Smoke responsibly, as Total Paralysis is sure to wow even the more experienced smokers.