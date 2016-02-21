ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Moby Dick

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

Sativa

4.3 605 reviews

Moby Dick

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Moby Dick

Originating in Amsterdam and currently bred by Dinafem Seeds, Moby Dick is a high-THC cross between indica-dominant hybrid White Widow and sativa Haze; the former is known for its power while the latter for its cerebral stimulation, creating a plant that delivers a charged buzz. This strain is also favored for its short flowering period, mold resistance, and high yield, making it a favorite among growers. However, the plant does require more attention and care. The aroma is sweet citrus from its Haze genetics, which dominates the palate with vanilla and eucalyptus notes.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

428 people reported 3163 effects
Euphoric 60%
Happy 54%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 48%
Creative 41%
Stress 31%
Depression 25%
Pain 18%
Anxiety 18%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 7%

Reviews

605

Avatar for CaptainAhab
Member since 2014
Moby Dick is an amazing Sativa hybrid. MD contains THCV which give the high a magical psychedelic effect. The high is strong and immediate. Positive energies move through mind and body and remain for hours. However there is no jittery paranoia from the Sativa at all, just bliss. The smell is o...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Guilleduardo
Member since 2013
made me feel like a journalist who gives great news when I spoke !! =)
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for twotwenty
Member since 2012
A wonderful strain. The bud that I received was very beautiful. it was a green almost blue with many yellow glands. The smoke is smooth and slight piney taste. A great medication to de-stress and unwind. Put in a CD and kick it on the lazy boy. It Would put a grin on your face, and made me a tad ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for highdefnition
Member since 2014
Acquired a gram of moby dick from a local dispensary. Was one solid nug and smelled like classic white widow! Great strain for daily activities and leaves you focused and not spaced out when getting things done. Definitely recommend
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for WestAmericans
Member since 2014
Beautifully euphoric. Very uplifting. Quick-hitting, and surprisingly focused without anxiety. This was my first "true" sativa, or at least the most sativa-ish hybrid I've experienced. I followed up with Hash Plant, which is about equal strength-wise in the other direction (pure indica) a few hours ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Moby Dick
Strain child
Total Paralysis
child

