The Perfect Stranger.
I met this gem in a spanish cannabis club. After a couple of joints I came back home in a personal cotton cloud, flying, relaxed. But what the hell!! My wife was waiting for me at home and i felt her hands and kisses like never before. Wow, probably one of the best strains to ...
I’m the type of girl that loves a sticky bud. This is by far the BEST strain I’ve ever smoked. It relieves stress right away, and I have high anxiety. If you have high anxiety I suggest Toxic. Very happy with this. Everyone smokes weed differently, all I suggest about this , is to smoke little by li...
I'm surprised there isn't many reviews about this insane strain. It's a powerful strain hits the spot big time man. If you're a stoner and you don't get high no matter how you much you smoke. Smoke a J of this shit and then we will talk. Perfect shit 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼💯💯💯💯