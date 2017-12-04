ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Toxic
  4. Reviews

Toxic reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Toxic.

Reviews

7

Avatar for Chupa1
Member since 2016
we have this in the phx area now.Da Bomb. good looking out Valley of the sun dispensary.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for TommyKnocker
Member since 2016
The Perfect Stranger. I met this gem in a spanish cannabis club. After a couple of joints I came back home in a personal cotton cloud, flying, relaxed. But what the hell!! My wife was waiting for me at home and i felt her hands and kisses like never before. Wow, probably one of the best strains to ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for xXKatXx
Member since 2018
First time I had it was from a medical dispensery in California you can bet I was on my ass on another level couldn't be bothered to move and felt so relaxed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
write a review
Avatar for dank4200000
Member since 2018
I’m the type of girl that loves a sticky bud. This is by far the BEST strain I’ve ever smoked. It relieves stress right away, and I have high anxiety. If you have high anxiety I suggest Toxic. Very happy with this. Everyone smokes weed differently, all I suggest about this , is to smoke little by li...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglySleepy
Avatar for Mahdely
Member since 2017
I'm surprised there isn't many reviews about this insane strain. It's a powerful strain hits the spot big time man. If you're a stoner and you don't get high no matter how you much you smoke. Smoke a J of this shit and then we will talk. Perfect shit 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼💯💯💯💯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for cubaestrada11
Member since 2017
Buena hierba que te deja de cama a las horad
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy