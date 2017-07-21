Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Transformer by Gage Green Genetics is a combination of Inferno Haze and Joseph OG. This plant grows tall and develops long, spear-like colas. It retains strong citrus and woody aromas while the flavor is hashy on the palate. Transformer finishes flowering in 9 to 11 weeks, and will stretch to about twice its vegetative height. This hybrid has uplifting mental effects and a mid-level body buzz that is good at abating minor aches and pains.