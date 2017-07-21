ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Transformer
  • Leafly flower of Transformer

Hybrid

Transformer

Transformer

Transformer by Gage Green Genetics is a combination of Inferno Haze and Joseph OG. This plant grows tall and develops long, spear-like colas. It retains strong citrus and woody aromas while the flavor is hashy on the palate. Transformer finishes flowering in 9 to 11 weeks, and will stretch to about twice its vegetative height. This hybrid has uplifting mental effects and a mid-level body buzz that is good at abating minor aches and pains.    

Reviews

2

Avatar for braaaaandoon
Member since 2015
Like the way it breaks up! Very tangy, sweet smell! Tastes sweet as well! Not bad!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Transformer
The High Score: The Best Nintendo 64 Games to Revisit as a Stoned Adult
The High Score: The Best Nintendo 64 Games to Revisit as a Stoned Adult