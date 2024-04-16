Trap Queen reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Trap Queen.
Trap Queen strain effects
Trap Queen strain flavors
Trap Queen strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
2........y
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
I’m big on flavor and let me say this strain is there on the flavor it almost has a strawberry champagne thing going on and for me it’s calming but when I need to have more focus or alertness it’s there for me
T........9
November 27, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is very chill. Helps with my depression
l........7
January 23, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Taste fruity, then an aftertaste of butter. Afterwards a good feeling with being woken and creative. If Adderall were a strain, this is it! Cheers