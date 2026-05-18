I don't usually leave reviews. But I made an account just to leave a review of this strain in particular. Idk who the grower was. I could feel this stuff entering my body as I exhaled. Starts off tingly and becomes thought provoking. I'm impressed with the stone. A lot! The smell and flavor? I'm not very good at translating flavors and scents. This one is unique to me. I enjoy gassy, dank old school flavors. This is definitely a new school strain.

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