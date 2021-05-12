Don't sleep on this strain, cuz it might relax you, but it won't make you couch locked/sleepy unless you can get it at a higher than 25% potency I don't see it happening. regardless, the pre-roll was sitting just below 20% I smoke recreationally, so it just meant I could finish one on my own. This is definitely a good one for post work stress, muscle pain/tension, and an overall just smooth high all the way from the start. Not harsh on the throat/lungs either.