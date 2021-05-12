Trifi Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Trifi Cookies.
Trifi Cookies strain effects
Trifi Cookies strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 7% of people say it helps with Depression
e........k
May 12, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Love the high! Hate the munchies haha. Lovely taste. High lasts a long time and is strong.
s........m
March 22, 2021
Relaxed
Tingly
Stoney... but not debilitating. Works well on pain. Great for locking in on a movie or light housework. The bud I had leaned heavy on its GSC heritage for its looks and smell. Fire OG brings a "buzzing" feel to everything it is crossed with and Triangle Kush brings some flavor.
J........8
July 6, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Picked up some 23% From flow kana and was surprised at the cerebral. Being Indica Dominant I didn’t expect the euphoria, but it is real nice. For me this is right at the ceiling of both body and mind. Usually I’d expect to feel this good body and mind from a more Middle of the road hybrid. Am pleasantly surprised. Real relaxing, and great head high. Two thumbs up.
P........r
March 17, 2021
A pleasant vibe along with a nice cerebral high. A pretty functional afternoon/nighttime strain. High Tampa up quickly and then comes to a nice plateau. Very good for pain. A nice way to unwind at the end of the day. No couch lock in my experience. My 1/8 oz was outdoor grown and had a nice herbal taste and was very smooth.
f........7
July 17, 2023
Relaxed
Don't sleep on this strain, cuz it might relax you, but it won't make you couch locked/sleepy unless you can get it at a higher than 25% potency I don't see it happening. regardless, the pre-roll was sitting just below 20% I smoke recreationally, so it just meant I could finish one on my own. This is definitely a good one for post work stress, muscle pain/tension, and an overall just smooth high all the way from the start. Not harsh on the throat/lungs either.
j........8
July 15, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Like the calming e but it gets me super dizzy
s........6
December 12, 2021
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Decent strain. Definitely gets rid of the headache like it said. Also got munchies. Solid 4/5.
h........s
July 4, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Not only does the strain look amazing but it provides nice body effects. Perfect for winding down at the end of the day