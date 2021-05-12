Trifi Cookies
TriFi Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Fire OG with Triangle Kush and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that will make you feel buzzy, relaxed and cerebral. TriFi Cookies pairs well with afternoon and evening activities, like playing video games or decompressing after a long day. This strain features bold flavors like citrus and vanilla bean. Medical marijuana patients choose TriFi Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, headaches, pain, and anxiety. This strain is rich in terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. Growers say TriFi Cookies features bright green foliage with bright green and orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Cannarado Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Trifi Cookies strain effects
Trifi Cookies strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 7% of people say it helps with Depression
