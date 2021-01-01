Trilogene Purps is an indica leaning hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing T1 with Purple Rain. Consumers say this strain smells like OG Kush with hints of grape. Trilogene Purps tastes gassy, earthy, and peppery. Growers say this strain has dark purple and green buds. Trilogene Purps is bred by Trilogene Seeds.
