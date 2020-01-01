ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Trinity Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

Trinity Kush

A compact and robust strain, Trinity Kush from Emerald Triangle Seeds is a cross of ‘76 Afghan and Master Kush. Noted for its stature, this strain is great for growing in small spaces and producing impressive yields. Old school cannabis enthusiasts will welcome its hashy, earthy, and sweet flavor profile that’s followed by a clear-headed and happy buzz.

 

