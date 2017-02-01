ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 1724 reviews

Master Kush

aka High Rise, Grandmaster Kush

Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Master Kush
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

Effects

Relaxed 64%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 36%
Stress 41%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 3%

Reviews

1,724

Avatar for MindTrigger
Member since 2011
This is my default strain lately. It has a very potent but level effect from start to finish, and just tends to take the edge off of things enough so I can relax, enjoy, but still focus on whatever I am doing at the time. I am a casual smoker, so usually it's the weekend and I am doing things aroun...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for TitaniumPrincess
Member since 2016
HOLY KABLAMMO! I was looking for something for sleep, as in knock me out, and THIS IS IT! It could also be renamed as "Punch in the Face". Immediate results. I sure wouldn't hit this and drive. Hit it - go to bed.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Romptoast
Member since 2015
One of the most powerful strains I've ever smoked. Being that it has kush in the name, I thought it was going to be a strong body high, and it was, but it was also quite psychedelic. When smoked in small amounts, it's good for pain and munchies, and is a relatively social strain, however, if used in...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for StickyDank420
Member since 2016
Very strong dank pungent smell & couch lock high. Those that have strong tolerance to a strong high this is a anytime use and for those that smoke rarely make sure you smoke at nighttime or for a video game session
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for wassafax
Member since 2015
I always try my herbs before coming online and reading on them to keep my judgement unbiased. Leafly's review on Master Kush is spot on. I want to highlight the sensorial intensification, from videogames and movies all the way to sex, it can really help you get a bigger kick out of what you're doing...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTingly
Found in

Lineage

Hindu Kush
Master Kush
Rockstar Master Kush
Iceberg
Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Master Kush

Good reads

Tips for growing Master Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Master Kush cannabis
What is ‘Kush’ cannabis?
What is ‘Kush’ cannabis?
The best cannabis strains for introverts
The best cannabis strains for introverts
Strain Highlight: Beast Mode 2.0 Makes for a Super Bowl of Cannabis
Strain Highlight: Beast Mode 2.0 Makes for a Super Bowl of Cannabis

Most popular in