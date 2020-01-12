We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Triple OG.
Reviews
1
Dylen548
Member since 2019
I get this strain from Neta in Brookline Ma. This strain is my favorite and provides a incredible relaxing high. You will definitely be couch or bed locked zoning out into another world. HIGHLY recommend that this strained is smoked late in the day.