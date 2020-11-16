Triple Whammy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Triple Whammy.
Triple Whammy effects
Show all
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
8 people reported 44 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
12% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
25% of people say it helps with inflammation
Headaches
12% of people say it helps with headaches