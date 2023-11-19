I've only tried Wood Wide High Craft's pheno of this strain, and it is my ABSOLUTE FAVORITE STRAIN. Don't let the "Tropical" name fool you, Wood Wide's rendition straight up smells like Tangerine Hard Candy. The bright, refreshing, citrus forward nose carries through from dried to smoke. I've smoked this strain upwards of 20 times, shared it with a broad swath of smokers from novice to wake and bakers-- the most remarkable effect is that within moments we all feel neck and shoulder muscle tension melt away-- the head high is bright, cheerful, and clear, while the effects in the body are pain relieving, muscle relaxing, and enlightening-- I truly feel an inch or two "higher" each time I take this girl for a spin. It's a versatile A.M. and after work, not quite ready for bed strain. I find my sense of humor and creativity return to me each time I smoke Trop G., and it's close cousin Tropsicle, I enjoy tension and pain relief without a heavy body feel, or an over-activation of my thoughts/nervous system. If you can find this one, try her out, in my opinion it should be right up there with Z and Runtz in popularity.