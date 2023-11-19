Tropical Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Gelato.

write a review

Tropical Gelato strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Tropical Gelato strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress

Tropical Gelato reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
November 19, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
It makes life feel like you're at your peak. Clear headed high.
3 people found this helpful
February 10, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Smoked this strain for the first time this morning while it was raining. Very solid high. Very strong and the taste is fruity. Love the more creative strains.
2 people found this helpful
August 17, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
Great uplifting buzz all around, and really wipes out any anxiety or depression! Also the terps are super unique and like a really earthy but also a super sweet tropical fruit, great stuff
1 person found this helpful
October 21, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Relaxed
I've only tried Wood Wide High Craft's pheno of this strain, and it is my ABSOLUTE FAVORITE STRAIN. Don't let the "Tropical" name fool you, Wood Wide's rendition straight up smells like Tangerine Hard Candy. The bright, refreshing, citrus forward nose carries through from dried to smoke. I've smoked this strain upwards of 20 times, shared it with a broad swath of smokers from novice to wake and bakers-- the most remarkable effect is that within moments we all feel neck and shoulder muscle tension melt away-- the head high is bright, cheerful, and clear, while the effects in the body are pain relieving, muscle relaxing, and enlightening-- I truly feel an inch or two "higher" each time I take this girl for a spin. It's a versatile A.M. and after work, not quite ready for bed strain. I find my sense of humor and creativity return to me each time I smoke Trop G., and it's close cousin Tropsicle, I enjoy tension and pain relief without a heavy body feel, or an over-activation of my thoughts/nervous system. If you can find this one, try her out, in my opinion it should be right up there with Z and Runtz in popularity.
December 1, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Honestly, one of my favorites. I don’t like feeling heavy during the day and sativia is too light for me. It’s a perfect high. I feel less anxious relaxed and ready to tackle the day. The tatse is pleasant, and also a beautiful color.
May 29, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
The best strain I have ever tried
August 12, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Great taste and good high. Good strain to smoke to started the day off

Buy strains with similar effects to Tropical Gelato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...