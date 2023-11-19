Tropical Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Gelato.
Tropical Gelato strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Tropical Gelato strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
j........3
November 19, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
It makes life feel like you're at your peak. Clear headed high.
f........7
February 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Smoked this strain for the first time this morning while it was raining. Very solid high. Very strong and the taste is fruity. Love the more creative strains.
W........9
August 17, 2024
Happy
Uplifted
Great uplifting buzz all around, and really wipes out any anxiety or depression! Also the terps are super unique and like a really earthy but also a super sweet tropical fruit, great stuff
e........9
October 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
I've only tried Wood Wide High Craft's pheno of this strain, and it is my ABSOLUTE FAVORITE STRAIN. Don't let the "Tropical" name fool you, Wood Wide's rendition straight up smells like Tangerine Hard Candy. The bright, refreshing, citrus forward nose carries through from dried to smoke. I've smoked this strain upwards of 20 times, shared it with a broad swath of smokers from novice to wake and bakers-- the most remarkable effect is that within moments we all feel neck and shoulder muscle tension melt away-- the head high is bright, cheerful, and clear, while the effects in the body are pain relieving, muscle relaxing, and enlightening-- I truly feel an inch or two "higher" each time I take this girl for a spin. It's a versatile A.M. and after work, not quite ready for bed strain. I find my sense of humor and creativity return to me each time I smoke Trop G., and it's close cousin Tropsicle, I enjoy tension and pain relief without a heavy body feel, or an over-activation of my thoughts/nervous system. If you can find this one, try her out, in my opinion it should be right up there with Z and Runtz in popularity.
c........v
December 1, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Honestly, one of my favorites. I don’t like feeling heavy during the day and sativia is too light for me. It’s a perfect high. I feel less anxious relaxed and ready to tackle the day. The tatse is pleasant, and also a beautiful color.
f........4
May 29, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
The best strain I have ever tried
b........1
August 12, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Great taste and good high. Good strain to smoke to started the day off