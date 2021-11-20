Tropicana Banana reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropicana Banana.
Tropicana Banana strain effects
Tropicana Banana strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Tropicana Banana reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........3
November 20, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
yo dude this sh is the best weed i’ve ever smoked in my entire life bro. this makes me uplifted, productive, and creative. everything i touch feels beautiful - everything i see is beautiful art. it makes life feel perfect even in its darkest parts. thank you tropicana banana
q........h
September 13, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is delicious stuff. You can kind of taste the orange and banana flavors, but to me, what it really tastes and smells like is brown sugar, and that's amazing. It hardly tastes or smells like weed at all, It's like candy. It's strong, yet energizing, good creative sativa feelings in the head, but relaxing like an indica on the body. If it wasn't so expensive I'd smoke it all the time lol. Always big fat buds that break out great too, a great choice whenever you can find it.
m........8
November 11, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
feels like what I call a "productive indica" by far one of my favorites...ac.
b........5
February 17, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
I love it. I was actually nervous at first as I normally don’t do sativas or Sativa Dominant Hybrids, this one blew me away. Upon my 3rd puff, it hit me, starting from my head all the way down to my toenails, I felt it calm my body but not my Mind if that makes any sense. Like an Indica that doesn’t make you sleepy. It’s amazing, Its strong, new users should approach with caution. This strains not to be underestimated. You will love it! It also didn’t make me anxious which is amazing because I have super bad anxiety always so I am careful about sativas. This one is perfect for anxiety. The head high made me focus and creative and I finished all my paperwork and emails, and was able to be chatty and functional over the phone. It’s a great strain for the day / afternoon. I’m sure I’ll sleep fine on it as well since there is an Indica Component. 10/10 ! LOVE IT 🌲💚💨☺️
7........h
April 8, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Greatest high I’ve felt for a while. It keeps your head clear and open. Super social: I find having conversations with people somewhat exhausting but with this I actually like talking and can really articulate what I’m trying to say (Something that my ADHD prevents me from doing sometimes) 10/10 WOULD RECOMMEND!!!! P.S. My friends think it tastes like honey, but I really only get a brown sugar taste. Regardless we both think it taste GREAT :)
c........1
August 30, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Smells like straight parmesan cheese. Dark purple stripes hidden inside the nug. I have panic disorder (aka frequent anxiety attacks) and shockingly, I feel no anxiety nor negative thoughts with this strain. I genuinely feel content and concentrated. Akin to the feeling of your first cup of coffee in the morning. Hope y’all get a pheno/chemo like I had of this strain, it was excellent!
d........1
March 22, 2023
Energetic
Focused
This strain is a Breakfast of Champions in my book..... a go getter!! Tropicana Banana will keep you on your toes and getting the jobs done. In my opinion its NOT the strain for anxiety relief as she is so uplifting and might make those symptoms worse. However if you need a heavy hitter for a new gym buddy or you prefer an espresso to start your day I highly recommend!! Shes super fruity, fresh, and fun!! and remember yall no mids!
r........s
April 16, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I have smoked this strain about 10 times and will keep some in supply. Super energizing like some Sativas, with a slight body high. Makes you want to get stuff done. Feels like 90 10 or super Sativa dominant hybrid. Great wake and bake when you have stuff to do or work. Great middle of day weed for a pick me up. Kind of like Apples and Bananas strain but that strain has a stronger body high and this one a little more energizing. However, the smell is foul, like a skunk, if u get too close to it while grinding it. Smell goes away. Also, the strain is likely great for depression because it can be very uplifting almost immediately. The first effect I feel is awake like a cup of coffee. Then slight euphoria. It's takes a while for any body high to kick it and it is minimal but makes u content with whatever you are doing. Such as writing this review while laying down or getting up and cleaning the bathroom.