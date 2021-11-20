I have smoked this strain about 10 times and will keep some in supply. Super energizing like some Sativas, with a slight body high. Makes you want to get stuff done. Feels like 90 10 or super Sativa dominant hybrid. Great wake and bake when you have stuff to do or work. Great middle of day weed for a pick me up. Kind of like Apples and Bananas strain but that strain has a stronger body high and this one a little more energizing. However, the smell is foul, like a skunk, if u get too close to it while grinding it. Smell goes away. Also, the strain is likely great for depression because it can be very uplifting almost immediately. The first effect I feel is awake like a cup of coffee. Then slight euphoria. It's takes a while for any body high to kick it and it is minimal but makes u content with whatever you are doing. Such as writing this review while laying down or getting up and cleaning the bathroom.