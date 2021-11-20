stock photo similar to Tropicana Banana
HybridTHC 16%CBD 0%

Tropicana Banana

Tropicana Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Tropicanna with Banana Kush. Tropicana Banana produces an energizing high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and focused. Tropicana Banana is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Tropicana Banana tastes sweet with tropical and citrus undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The original breeder of Tropicana Banana is Barney’s Farm.

Tropicana Banana strain effects

Reported by 59 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Creative

Tropicana Banana strain helps with

  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Tropicana Banana strain reviews59

November 20, 2021
yo dude this sh is the best weed i’ve ever smoked in my entire life bro. this makes me uplifted, productive, and creative. everything i touch feels beautiful - everything i see is beautiful art. it makes life feel perfect even in its darkest parts. thank you tropicana banana
53 people found this helpful
September 13, 2021
This is delicious stuff. You can kind of taste the orange and banana flavors, but to me, what it really tastes and smells like is brown sugar, and that's amazing. It hardly tastes or smells like weed at all, It's like candy. It's strong, yet energizing, good creative sativa feelings in the head, but relaxing like an indica on the body. If it wasn't so expensive I'd smoke it all the time lol. Always big fat buds that break out great too, a great choice whenever you can find it.
31 people found this helpful
November 11, 2021
feels like what I call a "productive indica" by far one of my favorites...ac.
27 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Tropicana Banana strain genetics

Tropicana Banana grow information

According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 65-70 days and can be grown indoors or outdoors.