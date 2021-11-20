This is delicious stuff. You can kind of taste the orange and banana flavors, but to me, what it really tastes and smells like is brown sugar, and that's amazing. It hardly tastes or smells like weed at all, It's like candy. It's strong, yet energizing, good creative sativa feelings in the head, but relaxing like an indica on the body. If it wasn't so expensive I'd smoke it all the time lol. Always big fat buds that break out great too, a great choice whenever you can find it.