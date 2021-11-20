stock photo similar to Tropicana Banana
HybridTHC 16%CBD 0%
Tropicana Banana
Tropicana Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Tropicanna with Banana Kush. Tropicana Banana produces an energizing high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and focused. Tropicana Banana is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Tropicana Banana tastes sweet with tropical and citrus undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The original breeder of Tropicana Banana is Barney’s Farm.
Tropicana Banana strain effects
Tropicana Banana strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 65-70 days and can be grown indoors or outdoors.