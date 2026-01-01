True Chocolate is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Copycat Genetics from a cross of (Chocolate Diesel x Chocolate Thai) x Chocolate Strawberry. This is truly a candy bar in a bowl, joint, or dab—milk chocolate terps through and through. True Chocolate grows vigorously with a lot of stretch, into buds that blend green and purple under a blizzard of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed True Chocolate, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.