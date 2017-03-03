ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chocolate Thai
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Chocolate Thai

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.2 115 reviews

Chocolate Thai

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 13 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 115 reviews

Chocolate Thai
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

A legendary landrace strain from Thailand, Chocolate Thai first made an appearance in the U.S. sometime in the 1960s as “Thai sticks,” spindly flowers tied to a bamboo stick that were renowned for their potent high. Old school heads remember these buds as slender and airy, medium-to-dark brown in color, and possessing a unique chocolate-coffee aroma. Due to the fact that it was a long-flowering, low-yielding sativa strain that always produced male flowers and seeds and was incredibly difficult to clone and grow, it is most likely that Chocolate Thai no longer exists in its original form. There are several seed lines sold under the name, but these have either been crossbred to provide some stabilizing traits or are of unknown provenance.     

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

82 people reported 606 effects
Happy 56%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 41%
Creative 39%
Stress 40%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 18%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

115

more reviews
write a review

Find Chocolate Thai nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chocolate Thai nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Allen Wrench
Allen Wrench
More gigglyLeafly flower for Lamb's Bread
Lamb's Bread
More upliftingLeafly flower for Grapefruit
Grapefruit
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Chocolope
Chocolope
More euphoricLeafly flower for Tangie
Tangie
More upliftingLeafly flower for Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie
More euphoricLeafly flower for Royal Highness
Royal Highness
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Mimosa
Mimosa
More focusing
search by similar

Photos

more photos

Found in

Preview for Fall spice cannabis strains
Fall spice cannabis strains

Lineage

Strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Chocolate Thai
First strain child
Purple Thai
child
Second strain child
Chocolate Diesel
child

Products with Chocolate Thai

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chocolate Thai nearby.

Good reads

Show all
5 of the Hardest Cannabis Strains to Grow
5 of the Hardest Cannabis Strains to Grow
Next level wake ‘n’ bake with coffee-ish cannabis strains
Next level wake ‘n’ bake with coffee-ish cannabis strains
5 cannabis strains for people who love chocolate
5 cannabis strains for people who love chocolate

Most popular in