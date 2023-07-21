This is an excellent flower with a very unique taste I'd recommend to anyone who considers themselves a connoisseur however the 1st time I've tried this strain was from green 4 all Brockton, ma and it was excellent n affordable. I recently seen it on their menu again so I bought some of course boy was I dissatisfied taste was nowhere near the same was a completely different weed plus price went up this is false advertising they basically find a strain that does well and once it sells out they replace it with trash ta get it off. I recommend canopy witch is right next door old foxies they have much better bud for same prices green 4 all has lost my business for good