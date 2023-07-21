Truffle Monkey reviews
Truffle Monkey strain effects
Truffle Monkey strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
r........8
July 21, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Awesome strain Average thc levels (24.45) 3.3 terp level Rolled up a gram and half joint, smoked it and realized the first affects was laughing and focus. Taste is pretty good. A little diesel with a good kick of spice. It’s kind of like the Terple flower strain. Relaxed my adhd but made me a little paranoid. No headaches, just a head buzz All in all it’s an awesome strain and I recommend it highly!
w........y
July 22, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
I am a new vaper and am trying out numerous strains. I really enjoyed this one as it was 16-18% from local dispensary in Denver which is lower in THC than many strains I see. It was a very mellow high and enjoyable while doing yoga. Nice head high very euphoric feeling and will for sure purchase again.
d........1
September 3, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Great strain! Just try not to use this when you’re alone. It can make you super chatty and giggly. It’s not as great when you don’t have some one to chat with.
K........t
February 14, 2024
Energetic
Hungry
Anxious
Truffle Monkey and I are not a good match, unfortunately. I was really looking forward to trying it for the pain relief and boost of energy. For me, this strain made me fairly paranoid- thankfully not to a serious extent. I felt like my brain was going in 50 different directions and I couldn't focus on just one thought at a time, and I became concerned if I was outwardly as mind-spiraled as I felt. The high is definitely predominantly cerebral, though I did feel a cool tingly feeling throughout my body. The high lasted a few hours, and I had a mild headache after the experience. I'm not saying this is a bad strain, it just didn't work well for me.
F........4
September 18, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
First time trying this strain. Smoked during the day in hopes it could ease my stress while working on a project. It definitely eased me all the way to sleep. it's a great strain, just maybe next time don't smoke the whole joint. I'm an OG smoker, and it kind of knocked me off my behind LOL!! Will be buying again at Neta!!
h........u
December 18, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
first flavors were chocolate, citrus, mint, and deisel. i got the flower and it's onset provides clarity and relaxation which then ushers me to enjoy seated activities like drawing or painting and everything just feels really nice
t........b
September 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is an excellent flower with a very unique taste I'd recommend to anyone who considers themselves a connoisseur however the 1st time I've tried this strain was from green 4 all Brockton, ma and it was excellent n affordable. I recently seen it on their menu again so I bought some of course boy was I dissatisfied taste was nowhere near the same was a completely different weed plus price went up this is false advertising they basically find a strain that does well and once it sells out they replace it with trash ta get it off. I recommend canopy witch is right next door old foxies they have much better bud for same prices green 4 all has lost my business for good
j........t
February 8, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
I bought a bag of trim on sale, 11.3g's. my bag says main terp is Limonene (.71), myrcene (.30), and then caryophllene (.27). But the THC was great for the price at ≈29% . I enjoyed it, found it creative, but rough to smoke. Recommend method other then flower!