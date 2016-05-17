Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I feel nothing for the first couple minutes...then bam! It hits you right in the head and feels like your mind is warped, kinda like standing up for first time after a few drinks. Then calms down to an euphoric, not really energetic but enjoyable. Good stuff, not a favorite though