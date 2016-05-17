ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Turbo Mind Warp reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Turbo Mind Warp.

Avatar for EndlessTokeR22
Member since 2018
Good taste, very smooth.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for TwistingTreeznAZ
Member since 2016
Fire! Phx Bloom Awesome high!
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for gatogrl00
Member since 2014
great for muscle spasms
Avatar for Cazish
Member since 2017
I feel nothing for the first couple minutes...then bam! It hits you right in the head and feels like your mind is warped, kinda like standing up for first time after a few drinks. Then calms down to an euphoric, not really energetic but enjoyable. Good stuff, not a favorite though
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jome420
Member since 2016
Easy flavors and a smooth high, excellent muscle relaxer
Avatar for burningthc
Member since 2016
Feels sativa dominant.Good relaxing high that leaves me happy and chilling. Definitely one to pick up.
Avatar for OldLion
Member since 2015
I bought awhile back 1/8th of this stuff. i really liked it, made me very euphoric and uplifted.
EuphoricHappyUplifted