I bred this strain under the moniker Bred Wild so my review is somewhat biased. First, I created a male I called Turkish Fields using a Turkish landrace by U.S.C crossed with Killing Fields by Sannies. I used the male to pollinate an exceptional Blue Cheese female I had. The keeper pheno that I had tested was exactly what I was hoping for: A sativa dominant pheno with a citrusy lime, pine and woody scent. Tested at MCR labs in Framingham Massachusetts and listed on their public page. THC tested at approx 20% with Terpinolene as the dominant terpene along with pinene. Great uplifting creative high. Very few have tried it and it is currently a clone only strain held by some local growers.