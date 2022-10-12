Turkish Delight
Turkish Delight
TkD
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Creative
Blue Cheese
Apple
Berry
Turkish Delight effects are mostly energizing.
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Turkish Delight strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Turkish Delight strain flavors
Turkish Delight strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with PTSD
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Turkish Delight strain reviews(4)
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W........k
October 12, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
I bred this strain under the moniker Bred Wild so my review is somewhat biased. First, I created a male I called Turkish Fields using a Turkish landrace by U.S.C crossed with Killing Fields by Sannies. I used the male to pollinate an exceptional Blue Cheese female I had. The keeper pheno that I had tested was exactly what I was hoping for: A sativa dominant pheno with a citrusy lime, pine and woody scent. Tested at MCR labs in Framingham Massachusetts and listed on their public page. THC tested at approx 20% with Terpinolene as the dominant terpene along with pinene. Great uplifting creative high. Very few have tried it and it is currently a clone only strain held by some local growers.
c........2
December 9, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Loved it! Great affects when smoked