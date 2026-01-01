Turndown Service is a relaxing indica-leaning hybrid (≈70% indica / 30% sativa) commonly found in Ground Flower and pre-roll formats, with THC levels typically ranging from 22–28%. While exact lineage information remains limited, the cultivar is known for delivering classic nighttime effects paired with a smooth, dessert-forward aroma profile. Expect rich notes of sweet earth, creamy gas, herbal spice, and subtle berry or citrus undertones layered over a mellow kush-like funk. Likely dominated by terpenes such as myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Turndown Service offers a calming and body-heavy smoking experience designed for slowing down and decompressing. The effects begin with a gentle euphoric uplift before easing into deep physical relaxation, stress relief, and tranquil mental calm that can become sedating at higher doses. Smooth, mellow, and soothing, Turndown Service is best suited for evening sessions, movie nights, or settling in for a restful night’s sleep. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!