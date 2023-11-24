Twizzle Dance reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Twizzle Dance.
Twizzle Dance reviews
s........t
November 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Got a lower testing batch at 19% but was pretty much caught off guard. Paired well with a wake and bake session with coffee. Feel nice and chilled enough to clean up the house and still accomplish my daily routines with a smile. I’d recommend this one if you want a nice balanced high.
t........1
August 12, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Relaxed
straight gas
h........0
January 12, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Amazing. Got a fresh batch from Urban Wellness in Albuquerque which is 29.46% total thc and it hits amazing! Good initial feeling with additional notes throughout the body within just a couple minutes. Definitely a good one when you want to chill but feel like your somewhat mentally there at the same time!