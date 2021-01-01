Loading…

Ultra Violet

HybridTHC 20%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Ultra Violet is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain by Triolgene Seeds made by crossing Cherry Uno with Purple Rain. This strain smells like cherries and grapefruit with hints of sugar. The flavor of Ultra Violet is sweet and smooth with flavors of grape bursting through upon exhale. Growers say Ultra Violet has multicolored buds with shades of black, yellow, purple, and red. This strain features heavy trichome coverage and is very sticky.

Ultra Violet reviews4

