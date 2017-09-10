ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners.

Purple Raine

Purple Raine is an indica-dominant hybrid cross of Purple Candy Kush x OG Kush x Chemdawg. This strain was bred by Taylor Lane Farms exclusively for 831 Organiks in the Summer of 2015 and is bursting with sweet, fruity aromas. Its genetics are built around potency and euphoria, leading to a heady rush of THC that naturally cascades over the body. Enjoy Purple Raine later in the evening to maximize the physical enjoyment this strain has in store.

Saw this as a premium special (by growers 831organikflowers) so I took a try on it and was very happy. Wonderful pine & candy grape smell with small dense buds that had purple hints to it. FYI this strain would be a hassle to breakdown with anything but a grinder. Purple Raine is what I would cons...
Very great strain for a daytime smoke and smoke enough it will couch you in the evening for sure. The taste is with pine flavor with a aroma of citrus. A very powerful mind sedative for any conditions. The tricones on the bud where nice and white with large white crystals that can be seen from the p...
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Excellent in vape form. Usually vapes are pretty heady or too clear and lucid but this hits the spot like smoking a j of stardawg flower. I could say that's the closest I can compare this one to. The dawg family feel certainly shines with this one. Wonderful fruity and woody taste and aroma.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Super purple and keefy bud. Grape esque smooth smoke. I’m had been smoking bongs every day straight for about 7-8 months but then in December I took a 2 week tolerance break. I smoked a joint and bout a .25 bong rip and that shit HIT! I feel a strong energy in my chest. Slight headache :( Muscles ve...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Just smoked this twice today! It's added to my favorite list. It's a great motivational high so definitely a day time weed. But I smoked it before bed and ended up sitting on the couch with munchies. 5 star for me.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Chemdog
OG Kush
Purple Raine

